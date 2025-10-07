Carmelo Anthony Makes Suggestion for LeBron That NBA Teams Won't Like
LeBron James isn’t retiring after all.
The Los Angeles Lakers forward teased a major announcement on Monday, which left many wondering if he was going to reveal his retirement plans.
When James finally confirmed what the “decision part two” was all about, the NBA world realized it was all just an advertisement for one of the brands that the superstar represents.
The Lakers’ star might not be ready to call it a career, but his close friend Carmelo Anthony recently joked that it should be time. In the days leading up to his Hall of Fame induction, Anthony encouraged LeBron to join him in retirement.
“He’s still going. It’s unbelievable, man,” Anthony said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “That’s my brother. I mean, we talk about being around, being together, being tied, being connected, being talked about since we were 17-18 years old. For me to be entering the Hall of Fame, and for him to, you know, hopefully get his [expletive] up out of there and come on over to this side, enough is enough. Give it a break!”
Recently, Anthony spoke on James once again and made a suggestion regarding the future Hall of Famer’s future. Anthony believes that if LeBron keeps going beyond the 2025-2026 NBA season, he should return to continue playing for the Lakers.
“I don’t know (what he will do), but he should end his years with the Lakers,” Anthony told Poker Scout. “You’re talking about somebody who wants to win championships, and he wants to be put into the right position to win it. It’s a lot of talk around him, surrounding him and surrounding the Lakers, like it is every single year. He’s just going to go out there and play.”
LeBron James’ two-year contract is set to expire at the end of the year. When he picked up the $52.6 million option over the 2026 offseason, he made it clear he wants to give it another run with the Lakers, but couldn’t reveal his plans beyond this season.
At this stage of his career, LeBron is on a year-to-year basis. Retirement isn’t out of the question, but it doesn’t seem likely at this time. At 41, LeBron is still a dominant player in the NBA, continuing to rack up All-Star nods while playing at a high level.
This year, the Lakers are still going for an NBA title. It's clear the Lakers have started preparing for life after LeBron by extending Luka Doncic. For the time being, the Lakers are banking on the two superstars finding a way to win a title in 2026.
If LeBron sticks around with the Lakers, he'll continue to boost LA's chances of winning, while taking himself off the market for other short-term suitors.