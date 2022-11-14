Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best players in the history of basketball.

He is a ten-time NBA All-Star, National Champion and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

He won the national title with Syracuse men's basketball in 2002 and following that season (his freshman year), he declared for the 2003 NBA Draft.

On Sunday, his son (Kiyan) made a huge announcement on Twitter.

Kiyan: "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE"

Jim Boeheim, who coached his father, is still the head coach of the Orange.

Kiyan is only 15 years old, so he has a long way to go during his high school career and will likely get many more offers over the next few seasons.

According to Verbal Commits, he already has offers from Manhattan, Memphis, George Mason and Bryant, in addition to Syracuse.

247 Sports has him ranked as the 62nd best player in the class of 2025 (14th ranked shooting guard), but that list is likely to change over the next few years since their graduation date is nearly three years away.

They also have him listed as 6'3", 165 LBS.

On Saturday, the Syracuse Football team hosted Florida State, and Carmelo was seen on the field greeted with a big applause.

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is currently a free agent, and if he plays this season, it will be his 20th season in the league (he's played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers).