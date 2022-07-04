Carmelo Anthony's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos
Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet on Friday that went viral. The 10-time NBA All-Star has played for the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over his career.
On Friday, Carmelo Anthony tweeted out four photos and wrote the caption: "There is no substitute for hard work #STAYME7O"
Anthony just finished his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.
However, the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.
He has not had much success in the playoffs during his career, but he will be a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer.
Currently, he is an unrestricted free agent, so he can sign with any team in the league.
