Cavs And Celtics Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, LeVert, Wade, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Friday." 

This is a matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but the Cavs, unfortunately, remain without All-Star point guard Darius Garland.

The former Vanderbilt star injured his eye in the first game of the season and has not returned since.

The Cavs come into the game on a three-game winning streak.

They lost the first game against the Toronto Raptors, but since then have beat the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.

Donovan Mitchell is off to a great start, with his new team averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per contest.

Last season, they had a 44-38 record, so the addition of Mitchell makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Celtics, they started out the season with a 3-0 record but lost their most recent game to the Bulls on the road at the United Center.

Jayson Tatum has led the way averaging 32.5 points per contest.

Last season, the Celtics were the second seed in the east, and they made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

