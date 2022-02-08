Cavs Officially Announce Big Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially announced their trade to acquire star shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers.
The Cavs got LeVert and a second-round pick in the deal, while they sent the Pacers Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.
Photos of LeVert from practice on Tuesday with his new team in Cleveland can also be seen embedded below from the team.
The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
They have not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.
The addition of LeVert is huge, because he is a 27-years-old and averaging 18.7 points per game this season.
