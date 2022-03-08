Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Raptors

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-96 in Ohio on Sunday night, and after the game Kevin Love posted two photos to Instagram.    

The post from Love can be seen embedded below.   

The Cavaliers have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, because they are 37-27 in the 64 games that they have played, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.   

They are now an impressive 20-11 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Ohio.    

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since the 2017-18 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.  

