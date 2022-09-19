Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz.

Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen make the All-Star Game, so they now have three 2022 NBA All-Stars on their roster.

They will play their first preseason game on October 5 (against the Philadelphia 76ers) and first regular season game on October 19 (against the Toronto Raptors).

With training camp later this month, teams around the league continue to sign and waive players.

On Monday, J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports that the Cavs are signing Nate Hinton to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Shaw: "Former Mavericks and Pacers two-way guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal and will attend training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Hinton’s expected to compete for an open roster spot."

A lot of players that sign Exhibit 10 contracts get waived very fast, but Shaw notes that he is "expected to compete for an open roster spot."

Last season, Hinton played in two games for the Indiana Pacers, and in 2021, he played 21 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

He is 23 years old and has career averages of 1.8 points per contest in 23 NBA regular season games.

The Cavs finished the 2022 regular season with a 44-38 record, but they lost their two play-in tournament games and missed the NBA Playoffs.