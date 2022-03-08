Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Evan Mobley

Here's What Warriors' Draymond Green Tweeted About Cavs' Evan Mobley
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Sunday, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley.
The tweet from Green can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Green's tweet said: "Mobley will be most improved and an ALL-STAR next year."
Mobley and the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors 104-96 on Sunday, and he had 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the game.
Mobley was the third overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer, and he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
He has also been outstanding on defense averaging 1.7 blocks per game.
The Cavs are 37-27 on the season, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
