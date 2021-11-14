Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Cavs Starting Lineup Against Celtics For Saturday's Game
    Publish date:

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against Celtics For Saturday's Game

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game in Ohio against the Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game in Ohio against the Boston Celtics.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio on Saturday night, and the game is between two teams that have started the season the opposite of how most thought they would begin their seasons. 

    The Celtics are a disappointing 6-6, and the Cavs are a shocking 8-5.

    After making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, the Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. 

    As for the Cavs, they have been rebuilding ever since LeBron James left in 2018, and have not made the playoffs since then. 

    For the game on Saturday, the Cavs have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The game is set for 8 P.M Eastern Time. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

