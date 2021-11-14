Cavs Starting Lineup Against Celtics For Saturday's Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio on Saturday night, and the game is between two teams that have started the season the opposite of how most thought they would begin their seasons.

The Celtics are a disappointing 6-6, and the Cavs are a shocking 8-5.

After making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020, the Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

As for the Cavs, they have been rebuilding ever since LeBron James left in 2018, and have not made the playoffs since then.

For the game on Saturday, the Cavs have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The game is set for 8 P.M Eastern Time.

