Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets
    Publish date:

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Ohio. 

    The two teams squared off last week in Brooklyn, and the Cavs fell 109-99 to the Nets. 

    For Monday's game the Cavs have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they made the NBA Finals with LeBron James leading the team. 

    Since James left, they have not made the playoffs, but they are off to a 9-8 start in their first 17 games this season. 

    As for the Nets, even without Kyrie Irving having missed every game this season, they are still tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

     

    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video James Harden Tweeted On Monday Before The Nets Play The Cavs

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo Bradley Beal Tweeted Before The Wizards Play The Hornets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17118382_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17209614_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17107818_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Huge Injury News About A Denver Nuggets Star

    4 hours ago