Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in Ohio.

The two teams squared off last week in Brooklyn, and the Cavs fell 109-99 to the Nets.

For Monday's game the Cavs have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they made the NBA Finals with LeBron James leading the team.

Since James left, they have not made the playoffs, but they are off to a 9-8 start in their first 17 games this season.

As for the Nets, even without Kyrie Irving having missed every game this season, they are still tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball