    December 29, 2021
    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans
    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
    The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full lineup for the Cavs against the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Cavs have not been to the postseason since they had LeBron James and made the NBA Finals in 2018. 

    This season they have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA with a 20-13 record, and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference (only 3.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top seed).

    As for the Pelicans, they come into the game with a 12-24 record in 36 games, and do not appear as if they will be a contender to make the playoffs this season. 

