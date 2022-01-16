Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-18 record in 43 games played.

They have not been to the postseason since 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

James left that summer, and they had been bad ever since.

However, this season they are a really good team, and look like they will end that drought.

In the 23 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 14-9.

Related stories on NBA basketball