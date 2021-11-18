Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Warriors On Thursday Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Ohio, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The two teams played each other four times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18, although many of the players from those rosters are long gone.

Coming into the game on Thursday, the Cavs are a 9-7 team in their first 16 games, which is actually a surprise.

They have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they lost to the Warriors.

As for the Warriors, they have not been to the playoffs in two seasons, but are 12-2 to start the new season, which is the best record in the NB