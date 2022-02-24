Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons for their first game back since the All-Star break on Thursday evening.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Two of the best players on the team in Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot) have been ruled out.
Lauri Markkanen was on the injury report, but he will play and start in the game.
The Cavs come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record in 58 games.
