Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons for their first game back since the All-Star break on Thursday evening.    

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Two of the best players on the team in Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot) have been ruled out.   

Lauri Markkanen was on the injury report, but he will play and start in the game. 

The Cavs come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record in 58 games.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

