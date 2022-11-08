Celtics And Grizzlies Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups and injury reports for Monday's game.
The Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Monday night in Tennessee, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups and injury reports.

JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Luke Kornet and Robert Williams III have all been ruled out for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziarie Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr. 

Jake LaRavia has been upgraded from questionable to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

Their starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.   

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Monday.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Aldama, Clarke on Monday.

The Celtics come into the game with a 6-3 record in their first nine games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak. 

They are 3-2 in the five games that they have played on the road.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 7-3 in their first ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

Both teams are expected to be at the top of the standings this season.

Last season, the Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals, while the Grizzlies had the second-best record in the league during the regular season. 

Jayson Tatum is off to a stellar start to the new season with averages of 30.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

Ja Morant is also off to an incredible start with averages of 28.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. 

