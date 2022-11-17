Celtics And Hawks Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford on Wednesday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela on Wednesday."

The Celtics enter the night as the hottest team in the NBA with an 11-3 record in their first 14 games (they're also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak).

However, they will be without two of their most important players for the game.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) - OUT Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) - OUT"

This is even more significant because the Hawks have one of the best backcourts in the league.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were both All-Stars last season and have played exceptionally well in their short time together.

Young and Murray are combining to average 48.4 points and 17.1 assists per contest.

The Hawks come into the game after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Monday night.

Right now, the Bucks are 10-3, and two of their three losses have come against the Hawks.

The Hawks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games.

They are also a very impressive 5-2 in seven games at home.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been fantastic on the road, with a 5-2 record away from Massachusetts.