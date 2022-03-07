Kevin Durant Made Major NBA History On Sunday
On Sunday, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he scored his 25,000th career point in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his legendary carer.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 126-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, but during the game Kevin Durant made NBA history.
He has now scored over 25,000 points in his career, which only 22 other players have ever done.
Durant is in the 14th season of his career, and he is a two-time NBA Champion and 12-time NBA All-Star.
He was the second overall pick out of Texas in the 2007 NBA Draft, and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.
The Nets fell to 32-33 with the loss, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are on a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.