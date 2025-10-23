Celtics’ Center Mystery Threatens East After Clash vs Joel Embiid
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season for the Boston Celtics was focused on the center position. Without Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford, could a Neemias Queta-led front court get the job done?
The Celtics took a loss on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, but there was one silver lining. The comparison of centers favored by the Celtics by a lot, and there was a former MVP on the other side of that.
As StatMuse pointed out, the center battle between Joel Embiid and Queta was lopsided. The production heavily favored the Celtics’ big man, as Queta went 7-8 from the field, scoring 17 points. He had eight boards to go with his stat line.
Embiid, on the other hand, showed major signs of struggle. He made just one of his nine shots from the field, scoring four points and coming down with six rebounds. He was a minus-17 during his 20 minutes of action.
The Celtics Can’t Overreact…
But Queta and Boston should feel good about the results on Wednesday night. Embiid might be shaking rust still, but he just had an impressive preseason debut/finale last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Last Friday, Embiid recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 19 minutes of action.
After getting a few days off from game action, the Sixers anticipated a refreshed star big man. Unfortunately for them, the rust was there. Heading into the matchup, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Embiid would be on a minutes restriction for obvious reasons. He’s returning to the court after getting a second knee surgery late last season.
It’s doubtful that anybody anticipated that performance, though. Queta and the Celtics certainly took advantage.
Throughout his first two seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, Queta appeared in just 20 games. When he got to Boston in 2023, he played in 28 games off the bench. Last season, the Celtics rolled out Queta for 62 games, averaging just 13.9 minutes of action. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds.
This year, Queta will get the start for the Celtics. While his leash might be short, Boston has to feel good about him through one game of action. After coming up short in a 117-116 thriller, Queta and the Celtics will look ahead to Friday’s action, which will take place against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.