Celtics’ Contender Status Draws Doubt From NBA Legend
Former NBA guard Paul Pierce doesn’t view the Boston Celtics any differently than anybody else. Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Celtics legend sees his former franchise entering a phase of transition.
“Although going into training camp, it’s going to be like, ‘Hey, we can still win a championship,’ I mean, every team preaches they’re a championship team whether they are or not. That’s just what training camp is,” Pierce told Heavy.com.
In recent years, the Celtics would certainly be viewed as championship contenders in the NBA. Prior to this past season, they were in the NBA Finals in back-to-back years and completed the job by winning it all in 2024.
How did they drop out of expected contention so quickly? Financial cuts and key injuries.
Some of the most prominent players from that run aren’t going to be around. Jrue Holiday will play for Portland, while Kristaps Porzingis has joined the Atlanta Hawks. Al Horford is still available, but he’s expected to join the Golden State Warriors any day now.
The worst of all, Jayson Tatum is recovering from an Achilles injury. The star forward will miss the entire 2025-2026 season. With Tatum guaranteed to be out of the lineup, the league currently views the Celtics as a gap-year team.
“I think this is an evaluation year for us,” Pierce added. “I think you’ve gotta just start evaluating, you know, who’s going to be here longer term and who’s not. I think every year is like that when you don’t win. You know (Jaylen) Brown and Tatum are going to be here, then after that, it’s like, we’re evaluating everybody else.”
Not including Brown and Tatum, the Celtics have four players with guarantees for 2026-2027, according to Basketball Reference. Derrick White is the most notable, as he’s owed $30.3 million that year.
Beyond White, Sam Hauser will be on the hook for $10.8 million, while Payton Pritchard and Hugo Gonzalez are owed over $8 million between them. Players like Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta, and Jordan Walsh have team options for next year.
The Celtics still have enough talent to remain competitive in 2025-2026. Jaylen Brown is still an All-Star, while Derrick White has developed into one of the more underrated players in the game.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Anfernee Simons in Boston, but the former Blazer has proven to be a productive player throughout his career.
The Celtics could still be a dark-horse threat to the Eastern Conference, considering their recent experience, but even some of the most prominent players from the organization’s past don’t view them in a championship light at this stage of the offseason.