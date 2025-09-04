Celtics' Derrick White Predicts Who Will Rule NBA Next Season
NBA players don’t typically cast a way-too-early vote for some of the league’s top honors, but Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was open to the exercise.
On an episode of White Noise with Derrick White, the Celtics star revealed his prediction for First Team All-NBA in 2026. And no, he did not select himself.
Derrick White’s All-NBA Prediction
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
There aren’t too many reaches in the pack. For the most part, White was pretty realistic with his selections, making safe picks almost all the way across the board.
Really, the boldest pick was his teammate, Jaylen Brown.
Just a couple of seasons ago, Brown notched his first All-NBA nod. He has yet to earn one for the First Team, though. Could he be a first-timer?
While Brown is White’s boldest pick, it’s certainly not far-fetched. Next season, the Celtics will navigate through their schedule without the star forward Jayson Tatum in the mix.
During the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Tatum went down with an Achilles injury, which will force a season-long recovery. With Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will lean on the likes of Brown and White to fill the void. Not many are confident in the Celtics’ ability to remain title contenders without Tatum in the mix, but his absence shouldn’t have a major effect on Brown personally.
Since entering the NBA in 2016 as a third-overall pick, Brown slowly worked his way into star status. By year two, he was a full-time starter for the Celtics for a season before taking on a bench role in 2018-2019. When he was back in the starting lineup for the 2019-2020 season, Brown became a 20-point scorer on average. He hasn’t slowed down since.
At this point, Brown is a four-time All-Star and an NBA Finals MVP. Last season, he shot 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. The veteran posted averages of 22.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.
White will be expected to step up and play a more prominent role in the absence of Tatum as well, but Brown is likely to be at the head of the snake for the Celtics. With more opportunities on the court comes a higher chance of adding major nods to the resume.