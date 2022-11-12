Skip to main content

Celtics Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons

The Boston Celtics are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons, and for the game, they have announced their starting lineups and injury reports.

They have ruled out Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Danilo Gallinari, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. 

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Tatum, Grant Williams, Griffin on Saturday."

The Celtics come into the game as the hottest team in the entire league with a five-game winning streak. 

They are 9-3 in their first 12 games and are coming off a blowout win (at home) over two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night (131-112).  

They will be without several key players for this game, including Brown, who is the team's second-best player.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest on 47.9% shooting from the field. 

This will be the first game that he has missed this season. 

As for the Pistons, they come into the game with a 3-10 record in their first 13 games and have lost two in a row.

On Friday night, they lost to the New York Knicks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden by a score of 121-112. 

They are 0-6 on the road but a respectable 3-3 in the six games they have played at home in Michigan. 

The Celtics are 5-1 at home and 4-2 in the six games they have played on the road. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

