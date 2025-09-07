Celtics Player Weighs In on Jayson Tatum’s Recovery Progress
Jayson Tatum is dealing with an injury that will keep him sidelined for a while.
The Boston Celtics forward suffered his setback during the team’s second-round series against the New York Knicks during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Dealing with a ruptured Achilles, Tatum will spend the entire 2025-2026 NBA season in recovery. He’ll get an opportunity to work on healing without the thought of rushing back out on the floor, but all eyes will still be on Tatum this offseason, as updates on his recovery are in high demand out in Boston.
Fortunately, Celtics veteran Jordan Walsh had a positive Tatum assessment recently. Mentioning that he’s seen Tatum frequently this offseason, Walsh was willing to reveal how the star forward looked.
"We've seen him so often. I’ve seen him from when he messed up his Achilles to now, and it's a big difference,” Walsh said on the Celtics Talk Podcast. “He's moving around way better. So, he's progressing well. I'm definitely happy to see him getting back healthy."
Tatum played in eight playoff games during the postseason. He averaged 40 minutes of action, which wasn’t out of the ordinary for postseason play. Still, he ran into an unlucky obstacle that can only be overcome through plenty of rest and recovery.
Since the 2019-2020 NBA season, Tatum has been a star for the Celtics. He’s been putting together MVP-worthy campaigns and leading Boston through successful seasons, establishing a reputation as one of the most dominant squads in the conference.
After the 2020-2021 NBA season, Tatum appeared in at least 70 games for four seasons in a row. Suddenly, he’ll miss 82 games, presenting a situation he hasn’t experienced before. Although he’s dealing with one of the most difficult setbacks a player can face, Tatum hasn’t allowed that to change the way he approaches the game as a leader.
"To see him in the gym definitely sets a precedent for everybody else," Walsh stated on Celtics Talk. "If a guy is hurt and trying to get back, then you can do the same thing. Like, you're perfectly healthy, you should be doing the same thing."
It’s unclear how far the Celtics can go without Tatum in the mix. At this point, many expect the Celtics to ease on the high expectations and simply play loose without the six-time All-Star on the floor. Once Tatum is back in the mix, Boston will be back in championship contender status, turning up the pressure for the team.