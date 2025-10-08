Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Joins Growing NBA Trend
Jayson Tatum might be injured and out for the Boston Celtics, but the star forward is keeping busy.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tatum was going to take on a new role beyond the NBA—Tatum was named the Chief Basketball Officer at his former school, Duke University.
What Comes With the Title?
According to CBS Sports, Tatum will serve as a “special advisor” to the head coach, Jon Scheyer and the entire basketball program. The Blue Devils wanted to welcome Tatum’s “championship-level insight and professional basketball experience” to the program.
Being that Tatum has been through the NCAA experience and has won at the NBA’s highest level, he could bring plenty of valuable knowledge to the young stars who are developing at Duke.
"I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be Duke's first chief basketball officer," Tatum wrote in a statement. "This program means so much to me, and I had an unbelievable time here. I already watch every game, come back whenever I can, and connect with Coach Scheyer often. To have the chance to formalize my relationship with the program and broaden my ability to impact the players and culture means the world to me. As former players, we all share the responsibility of supporting the next generation of Duke Basketball."
Tatum attended Duke after being considered a top-five recruit in the nation. Coming out of Chaminade College Prep, the former five-star recruit went to Duke for the 2016-2017 NBA season. As many expected, Tatum was a one-and-done prospect.
He appeared in 29 games, starting in all but two of those matchups. The star forward averaged 33.3 minutes on the court. He posted averages of 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Tatum was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics during the 2017 NBA Draft.
Since landing in the NBA, Tatum has started all 585 games he has played. He also has 121 postseason appearances. Tatum is a six-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA winner, and an NBA Champion.
Tatum Joins an NBA-NCAA Trend
Tatum isn’t the only current NBA player to get involved with a role at his alma mater.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was named the Assistant General Manager at Davidson this past year. The Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was brought on as the Assistant GM for the University of Oklahoma. Terance Mann, a Brooklyn Nets guard, was named the Assistant GM at Florida State University.
While Tatum has joined an early wave of players taking on NCAA front office roles while still being active in the NBA, he surely won’t be the last.