Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Sunday."

They have also announced their finalized injury report for the evening.

JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics come into the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests.

They had started out the season 3-0, but they are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will be a good matchup because the Wizards have a talented big three of Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, but they are not an elite team.

Therefore, it's a game that the Celtics should win on their home floor.

The Wizards come into the night also with a 3-2 record in their first five games.

They are on a two-game winning streak after beating Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.

Last season, they struggled with injuries and finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference (so they missed the play-in tournament and NBA Playoffs).

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the east and made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.