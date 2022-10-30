Skip to main content
Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards

Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Sunday." 

They have also announced their finalized injury report for the evening. 

JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III and Mfiondu Kabengele have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon has been upgraded to available.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Celtics come into the night with a 3-2 record in their first five contests. 

They had started out the season 3-0, but they are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

This will be a good matchup because the Wizards have a talented big three of Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, but they are not an elite team.  

Therefore, it's a game that the Celtics should win on their home floor. 

The Wizards come into the night also with a 3-2 record in their first five games. 

They are on a two-game winning streak after beating Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers. 

Last season, they struggled with injuries and finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference (so they missed the play-in tournament and NBA Playoffs). 

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the east and made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.  

USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson’s Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17543584_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Finalized Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18277219_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar