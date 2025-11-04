Celtics' State, Willie Green's Future Among NBA's 3 Biggest Questions
The 2025-2026 NBA season hasn’t been short of entertaining, but there are some questions in the early stages of the year.
While some scenarios playing out are expected, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder going unbeaten through seven games so far, other situations have required more attention.
Let’s take a look at some of the biggest questions of 2025-2026 as the third week of the NBA season plays out.
Should the Celtics Tank?
One has to imagine that Joe Mazzulla would absolutely hate the idea of sabotaging a season for the sake of a better draft pick, but the Celtics are in an unusual spot this season.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were traded. Jayson Tatum is out for most of—if not all of the year. The Celtics are getting an opportunity to try out some potential long-term fits, while having them play alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who will be around beyond this season.
Through their first eight games of the 2025-2026 season, the Celtics have three wins. Just three teams are below them in the Eastern Conference. They don’t have to lose every game to get a top pick (see the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs).
Let’s call it a soft tank. If the Celtics can lose enough and land some luck like Dallas or San Antonio before getting Tatum back in the mix, the Celtics could be set up for short-term and long-term success, continuing to pose a major threat in the Eastern Conference. Tatum should stay on ice and avoid taking any major risks with a return.
Should the Bull Operate as Buyers?
The Chicago Bulls are a fun team right now. On paper, they seem like a rebuilding team. The record says they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far. At 5-1, it’s difficult to think that the Bulls are thinking about selling at the deadline.
Nikola Vucevic is in the final year of his deal, making him a prime sell candidate, but maybe not anymore? They don’t have to go through with a fire sale, but the Bulls shouldn’t be making any win-now trades right now. Let the current players continue to develop and focus on a brighter future. They don’t have to sell, but holding might be a good bet this year.
Should the Pelicans Fire Willie Green?
It’s all bad in the Big Easy.
The Pelicans are six games into the season and haven’t picked up a win. Yes, Zion Williamson is healthy and playing. The worst part about it? That shiny pick potentially coming their way as a result of this year’s struggles is going to get rerouted to the Atlanta Hawks.
Now, that part isn’t Willie Green’s fault, but we’ve seen too many coaches take the fall for front office struggles not to believe that Green’s job is safe. At this point, parting ways with Green might be a “help us help you” type of situation. No head coach is set up for success with New Orleans’ current landscape.
Leading up to this season, Willie Green held a record of 148-180 as the Pelicans’ head coach. They made the playoffs twice under his management and won just two games. Set Green free and allow another organization to test his true value as a coach in this league.
