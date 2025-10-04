Change Doesn’t Shake Knicks Fans’ Belief in Brunson’s All-NBA Shot
Despite being one series away from taking a trip to the NBA Finals, the Knicks’ front office decided to cut ties with the head coach, Tom Thibodeau. They replaced him with the former Sacramento Kings head coach, Mike Brown.
Considering Jalen Brunson transitioned into an All-Star in Thibodeau’s system, one Knicks fan on Reddit wondered if the change of head coaches could affect Brunson’s status as an All-NBA player for next season.
via u/Artistic-Library-617: He won’t be the same ball-dominant player he was under Thibs. We won’t see these one-on-one maestro buckets nearly as frequently, except in closing minutes with the game on the line. In a Mike Brown offense, I would expect Brunson’s assists to go up and his points to go down. That might not be enough for an all-NBA team slot, but it may be enough to power the Knicks to a top-three NBA team offense.
It’s a valid question, which opened up the floor some discussion amongst Knicks fans on the social media platform.
Knicks Fans Remain Confident in Jalen Brunson’s All-NBA Chances
u/ncolaros: Last year, Fox took more shots per 36 minutes than Brunson did. At the end of the day, shooters are gonna shoot.
u/joetheshow1: If we are Top 2 seed again and Brunson averages say 24/8, makes the all star again he will get the all nba
u/patrollerAZ: Brunson has enough respect around the league that he’ll be getting it even with a reduction in points
u/Cautious-Ad-9554: Yes. He is literally the best isolation scorer in the NBA. Jalen is system independent. He would be an all star on all 30 teams
u/solo118: His points may go down slightly, his clutch game is still unrivaled, and his assists will go up to my assumption. So yes
Two years ago, Brunson inserted himself into the MVP picture. He was fifth on the list for the award when the voting results were revealed.
That year, Brunson appeared in 77 games. He shot 48 percent from the field, averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. Brunson was named an All-Star for the first time, and was voted All-NBA Second Team.
The follow-up year didn’t include as many appearances, as Brunson battled with some setbacks. However, he was more efficient from the field and averaged more assists than ever.
Knicks fans are simply confident that Brunson is good enough to thrive in any system.
u/Key_Exercise_3302: yes ofc
u/Knicks94: MVP season coming up. Idk why this got downvoted to oblivion
u/ToAllAGoodNight: He will be MVP
u/dBlock845: If he's not, then we aren't a playoff team. Brunson makes this team go, no way around that
In 65 games last season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. He also averaged 7.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
For the second season in a row, Brunson was voted All-NBA Second-Team and earned his second All-Star nod. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Brunson is expected to be back in the NBA’s All-Star game for the third-straight season, as he’s viewed as one of the league’s top stars.
While Brown’s system might not feature over 30 percent usage for Brunson as it did the past two seasons, a star is going to get his touches and opportunities. Brunson, without a question, is the Knicks’ go-to guy. He’s going to get his no matter what. And as long as he maintains similar numbers, he’ll earn the proper accolades to reward him.