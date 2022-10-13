Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain

UPDATE (10/13/22): Bridges had his case continued once again, this time to October 17, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Miles Bridges, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children and pleaded not guilty to these charges in July, has had his preliminary court hearing in Los Angeles, California rescheduled from September 29 to October 7, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Bridges, 24, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19 and then had this rescheduled to Sept. 7 before it was rescheduled a third time recently to the end of September.

Now having his case rescheduled for a fourth time to Oct. 7, Bridges’ status to possibly re-join the Charlotte Hornets before the start of the 2022-23 season is very much in doubt, as is his NBA career as a whole.

The three felony chargers Bridges pleaded not guilty to include one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

As The Charlotte Observer notes, if convicted of all three charges, Miles Bridges could face up to almost 12 years in prison. Originally arrested on Jun. 29 in Los Angeles, Bridges was released on $130,000 bond.

Both the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA have released statements regarding Miles Bridges and the chargers he faces, simply stating that they are monitoring this situation. The Hornets did not rescind their qualifying offer to Bridges this offseason, meaning that he will remain a restricted free agent.

The Hornets begin their preseason schedule on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Boston Celtics in Boston. Bridges has not been around the team at all this offseason, but All-Star guard LaMelo Ball recently stated at the team’s media day that he is hopeful the team can bring back Bridges.

“I’m hoping we get him,” Ball said. “I’m not really trying to throw any negative energy. Just keep it positive.”

Prior to this incident, Bridges was well on his way to earning a near-max-level contract this offseason with Charlotte after having a career year during the 2021-22 season.

With no updates given as to why Bridges case was delayed again, the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges and the league as a whole can do nothing but wait for a decision to be made in regards to if Bridges’ case will go to trial.