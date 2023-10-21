Charlotte Hornets Release Former NBA 1st Round Pick

R.J. Hunter most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.

That season, he played in one game and had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

This offseason, he signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, but it's now been announced that he has been waived.

Via Hornets PR: "October 21, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Terrell Brown Jr., guard R.J. Hunter, and center Nathan Mensah."

Hunter was initially the 28th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Georgia State by the Celtics.

He has played four seasons in the league for the Celtics, Bulls and Rockets.

His career averages are 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 45 regular season games (he also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Celtics).

Hunter has also spent time in the G League and has career averages of 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 136 regular season games.

As for the Hornets, they will play their first game of the 2023-24 regular season on October 25, when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

They are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 record.