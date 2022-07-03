Charlotte Hornets Agree To Long-Term Deal With Cody Martin

Deemed as one of the better free agents on the wing this summer, Cody Martin is officially off the board after he agreed to a new four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Martin, 26, averaged a career-high 26.3 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season with the Hornets and proved to be a key two-way weapon for them out on the wing.

The brother of restricted free agent Caleb Martin, Cody Martin averaged career-highs not just in minutes this past year, but points (7.7), rebounds (4.0), assists (2.5), field goal percentage (48.2%) and three-point shooting percentage (38.4%).

According to All Hornets on FanNation’s James Plowright, Martin becomes the first second-round pick in franchise history to sign a new deal with the team following the conclusion of his rookie deal.

Coming off a season in which they finished 43-39, missing the playoffs after losing in the Play-In Tournament, the Charlotte Hornets are looking to end what is now a six season playoff drought heading into the new NBA year.

Martin figures to be a big part of their rotation once again and could wind up seeing an elevated role with the team during the 2022-23 season given that former first-round pick Miles Bridges faces domestic assault charges, leaving his NBA future in doubt.

Retaining Cody Martin on a fair and reasonable deal proves to be a good move for both parties this free agency period.