Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Signing Former OKC Thunder Player

Over the offseason, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder made an eight-player trade, and one of the players in the deal was Theo Maledon.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Thunder, before being sent to the Rockets in the deal.

Upon being traded to Houston, he was waived and became a free agent.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he has agreed to a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Thunder guard Theo Maledon on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Maledon was the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (fourth overall pick in the second round).

He has been solid over his first two seasons in the NBA and has averages of 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest in 116 regular season games.

The one thing he has struggled with (in a big way) is being an efficient shooter.

In those games, he shot just 37.1% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range.

The Hornets are a mediocre team, so there is definitely the possibility for him to find a spot in their rotation (or the 15-man roster).

In addition, he is just 21 years old, so he has time to develop.

Last season, the Hornets were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they go to Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.