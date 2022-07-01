NBA Star Arrested The Night Before Free Agency

On Wednesday evening, some disturbing news came out about Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

The former Michigan State, who was set to become a restricted free agent the next night (and is now officially a restricted free agent), was arrested.

According to TMZ, he was arrested for felony domestic violence.

On Thursday, the Hornets released a statement via their PR's Twitter account.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks, so they did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season (both years they were blown out in the first play-in game).

Bridges was the 12th overall pick in 2018, and this past season he averaged a career high 20.2 points per game.

