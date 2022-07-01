Skip to main content
NBA Star Arrested The Night Before Free Agency

NBA Star Arrested The Night Before Free Agency

According to TMZ, Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, the night before free agency. Bridges and the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

According to TMZ, Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, the night before free agency. Bridges and the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, some disturbing news came out about Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. 

The former Michigan State, who was set to become a restricted free agent the next night (and is now officially a restricted free agent), was arrested. 

According to TMZ, he was arrested for felony domestic violence. 

On Thursday, the Hornets released a statement via their PR's Twitter account. 

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks, so they did not qualify for the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season (both years they were blown out in the first play-in game).  

Bridges was the 12th overall pick in 2018, and this past season he averaged a career high 20.2 points per game. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Arrested The Night Before Free Agency

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Friday Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Sign 2x All-Star Andre Drummond

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
News

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17818535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Huerter's Amazing Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_18365022_168388303_lowres
News

Kevon Looney Opts To Re-Sign With Warriors In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18153380_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades The Nets Could Pursue Involving Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_13622896_168388303_lowres
News

John Wall Has Signed With A New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Evaluating Pacers-Celtics Trade Involving Malcolm Brogdon

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago