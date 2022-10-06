Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star

The Charlotte Hornets have already played their first two preseason games (Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers), losing both in blowout fashion.

They will play their next game on Friday night at home against the Celtics in North Carolina.

With the season approaching, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports they have waived Isaiah Whaley, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer (h/t Hoops Rumors).

He played four minutes in their first preseason game but did not make an appearance in the second game.

The 24-year-old spent five seasons playing for the Huskies and averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest over 138 games.

During his final season, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest in 32 games.

He also shot 51.1% from the field.

After spending time with the team during the preseason, he will likely end up with their G League affiliate (Greensboro Swarm).

A lot of times, teams who sign players during the preseason and waive them before the season give the player a nice bonus (if they play a certain amount of time with the G League team).

For the Hornets, they are a young team, so Whaley could be an option for a ten-day contract at some point during the regular season.

The Hornets will play three more preseason games before heading to Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 19 for their first game of the 2022-23 regular season.