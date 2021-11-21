Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Check Out Devin Booker's Amazing Tweet Before The Suns Beat The Mavs On Friday
    The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and before the game Devin Booker sent out an awesome tweet.
    The Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and before the game Devin Booker sent out an awesome tweet.

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns won their 11th game in a row after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona on Friday night by a score of 112-104. 

    After starting out the season 1-3, they are now an impressive 12-3. 

    Booker had 19 points in the game. 

    Before the game, the All-Star shooting guard sent out an awesome tweet, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    "Back on ESPN tonight I remember we had one TV game a year," Booker tweeted on Friday before the Suns beat the Mavs. 

    The Suns had been a lousy team for several years, and last season was actually the first time that Booker had made the postseason in his career. 

    Not only did he make the playoffs for the first time, but Booker and Chris Paul led the Suns all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

