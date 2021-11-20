Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Host The Mavs

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are on a ten-game winning streak.

After starting out the season 1-3, they are now an impressive 11-3.

On Friday night they will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona, and before the game Booker sent out an awesome tweet.

The post from Booker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

"Back on ESPN tonight I remember we had one TV game a year," Booker tweeted.

The Suns had been a lousy team for several years, and last season was actually the first time that Booker had made the postseason in his career.

Not only did he make the playoffs for the first time, but Booker and Chris Paul led the Suns all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

