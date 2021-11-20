Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Check Out Devin Booker's Awesome Tweet Before The Suns Host The Mavs
    The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, and before the game Devin Booker sent out a tweet.
    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are on a ten-game winning streak. 

    After starting out the season 1-3, they are now an impressive 11-3. 

    On Friday night they will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona, and before the game Booker sent out an awesome tweet. 

    The post from Booker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    "Back on ESPN tonight I remember we had one TV game a year," Booker tweeted. 

    The Suns had been a lousy team for several years, and last season was actually the first time that Booker had made the postseason in his career. 

    Not only did he make the playoffs for the first time, but Booker and Chris Paul led the Suns all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

    More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

