Check Out Kyrie Irving's Amazing Shoes For Warmups Before The Nets-Trail Blazers Game

The Brooklyn Nets were in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and since the game is on the road, they had All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

Before the game, Irving was warming up in an awesome pair of shoes, and the photo of the shoes that he was wearing can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of B/R Kicks.

The Nets lost 114-108 to a Trail Blazers team that did not have Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum, and are now 25-14 on the season.

While the Nets did not have James Harden, they still had Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving was playing in his second game of the season, and after having 22 points in his first game against the Indiana Pacers last week, he had 22 points (once again) and also eight rebounds and four assists.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are now 16-24 on the season in their first 40 games.

