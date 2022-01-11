Check Out Kyrie Irving's Shoes For The Nets-Trail Blazers Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and since the game is on the road, they will have All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

For the game, Irving is wearing an awesome pair of shoes, and the photo of the shoes that he is wearing can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of B/R Kicks.

The Nets come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record, and Irving is playing in just his second game of the season.

His first game of the season came last week against the Pacers in Indianapolis.

He had 22 points on 9/17 shooting in the win.

As for the Trail Blazers, they come into Monday night with a 14-25 record and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball