Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

The Brooklyn Nets are in Indianapolis taking on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and in the game Kyrie Irving is making his season debut.

The All-Star guard will be a part-time player, and only play in road games.

Before his first game of the season, the Nets posted a photo of Irving walking into the arena with his pregame outfit on, and the photo of him can be seen in the tweet that is embedded from the Nets below.

The Nets come into the game at 23-12 this season in 35 games, which is good for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Without Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant have kept them as one of the best teams in the entire NBA, so with Irving (even for road games) they have the potential top be the best team in the NBA.

