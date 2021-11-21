Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral
    Publish date:

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post is going viral on Twitter.
    Author:

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Saturday, and his post is going viral on Twitter.

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA so far this season with a 14-2 record. 

    On Saturday, Curry sent out a tweet, and the tweet has been going viral on Twitter. 

    The post can be seen embedded below from Curry's Twitter account. 

    Curry and the Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in San Francisco at Chase Center where they are 8-1 in nine games there this season.   

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and dealing with several injuries, the Warriors appear to have asserted themselves as back to being a legitimate contender this season. 

    They had made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row prior to the last two seasons. 

    As for the Raptors, they are 8-9 on the season, and missed the postseason last year. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    just now
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16932353_168388303_lowres
    News

    Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005312_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Heat

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17205790_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Fan At The Jazz-Kings Game Sitting On The Floor Throw Up

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17024252_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Posted To Instagram On Friday

    9 hours ago