Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

    • November 25, 2021
    Check Out The 5 Photos Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Wednesday.
    On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets that had a total of five photos in them. 

    Both tweets from Irving can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Irving is a seven-time All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA over the last eight years. 

    However, he has not played in a single game this season due to New York City's vaccine mandate. 

    While he is not eligible to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, he could technically be a part-time player for the Nets. Yet, before the season began they announced that the star guard would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant. 

    The Nets have still done well in his absence. 

    Through the first 19 games of the season they have a 14-5 record, which is the best in the entire Eastern Conference. 

