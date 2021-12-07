Publish date:
Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had In The Magic-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had an incredible shot at the end of the first quarter in the Warriors win over the Magic.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Orlando Magic 126-95 to advance to 20-4, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA.
During the game, Steph Curry had an unbelievable buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter.
The clip of the sequence can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez.
Curry had the ball stripped from him by Magic guard Gary Harris, who then got an easy layup.
However, the two-time MVP had a fantastic answer to the turnover as he dribbled the ball put to half-court and then hit a miraculous shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter.
Curry finished the game with 31 points, three rebounds and eight assists.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.