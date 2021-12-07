Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.  

    Irving is a seven-time All-Star, but has yet to play in a game for the Nets this season. 

    He is not eligible to play in their home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, because of the New York City vaccine mandate.  

    The Nets have been able to be one of the best teams in the NBA even without their star guard, because they still have James Harden and Kevin Durant running the show. 

    In their first 23 games they are 16-7, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

    Irving has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in ten seasons. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

