Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Boston Celtics 111-90 on Friday night, and improved to 21-4 on the season, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

During the game, Mikal Bridges picked up a technical foul, and after the game he sent out a hilarious tweet about it.

The tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bridges.

Bridges posted a photo of Devin Booker with the caption: "Mood after getting my first tech."

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are once again off to an incredible start to the season.

They won the game on Friday night against the Celtics without All-Star Devin Booker or former number one overall pick Deandre Ayton playing in the game.

