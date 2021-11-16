Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Check Out The Photo Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted On Monday
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The tweet is a photo of the two-time MVP on the cover of the GQ magazine.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season when they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had many good regular seasons, but had never been able to get over the hump in the playoffs, and had several years where they imploded at the worst time.
This past season they proved that they could get through and win when it matters most.
Antetokounmpo has all the regular season awards (All-Star, MVP's, Defensive Player of The Year, All-NBA, etc.), but now he is finally a champion.
On the new season, the Bucks are 6-8 in their first 14 games.
