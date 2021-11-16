Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet on Monday.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a tweet on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The tweet is a photo of the two-time MVP on the cover of the GQ magazine. 

    Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season when they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games. 

    Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had many good regular seasons, but had never been able to get over the hump in the playoffs, and had several years where they imploded at the worst time. 

    This past season they proved that they could get through and win when it matters most. 

    Antetokounmpo has all the regular season awards (All-Star, MVP's, Defensive Player of The Year, All-NBA, etc.), but now he is finally a champion. 

    On the new season, the Bucks are 6-8 in their first 14 games. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

