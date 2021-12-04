Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram On Thursday

Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Check Out The Photo Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday.
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.  

    Irving is a seven-time All-Star, but has yet to play in a game for the Nets this season. 

    He is not eligible to play in their home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, because of the New York City vaccine mandate. 

    The Nets have been able to be one of the best teams in the NBA even without their star guard, because they still have James Harden and Kevin Durant running the show. 

    In their first 22 games they are 16-6, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

