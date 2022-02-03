Check Out The Photo Of Spike Lee And Colin Kaepernick At The Grizzlies-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and several famous guests were in attendance.

Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee were sitting on the floor, and a photo of them can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.

The Grizzlies won the game 120-108 to advance to 36-18 on the season.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference, and now 17-9 in the 26 games that they have played on the road this season.

As for the Knicks, they are struggling, and have a 24-28 record in the 52 games that they have played.

After making the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed last season, they had high expectations coming into the 2021-22 season.

