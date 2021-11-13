Check Out The Photos James Harden Tweeted

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a good night on Friday. The team advanced to 9-4 with their 120-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not to mention Harden also exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in the game.

The Nets are red-hot right now and have won eight out of their last ten games.

After the game, the 2018 MVP wished his mother a happy birthday.

He tweeted out several photos which can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The All-Star guard is in his second season (first full season) with the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade (also including the Indiana Pacers) during last year's regular season.

He was reunited with his former teammate in Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant.

