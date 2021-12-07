Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

Publish date:
Check Out The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo got to have a happy birthday, because Monday was his 27th birthday and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 at home in Wisconsin.
Antetokounmpo also had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
After the game, the two-time MVP posted several photos to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.
The Bucks advanced to 16-9 with the win, and are off to a great start to the season after winning the NBA Championship last season.
As for the Cavs, they are 13-12 after the loss, but their record is actually very good considering they have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they had LeBron James.
