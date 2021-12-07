Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
    Giannis Antetokounmpo got to have a happy birthday, because Monday was his 27th birthday and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 at home in Wisconsin. 

    Antetokounmpo also had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

    After the game, the two-time MVP posted several photos to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below from his account. 

    The Bucks advanced to 16-9 with the win, and are off to a great start to the season after winning the NBA Championship last season. 

    As for the Cavs, they are 13-12 after the loss, but their record is actually very good considering they have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they had LeBron James. 

