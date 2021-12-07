Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo got to have a happy birthday, because Monday was his 27th birthday and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104 at home in Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo also had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

After the game, the two-time MVP posted several photos to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.

The Bucks advanced to 16-9 with the win, and are off to a great start to the season after winning the NBA Championship last season.

As for the Cavs, they are 13-12 after the loss, but their record is actually very good considering they have not been to the postseason since 2018 when they had LeBron James.

Related stories on NBA basketball