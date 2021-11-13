Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Check Out The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Pelicans
    Publish date:

    Check Out The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Pelicans

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets wished his mother a happy birthday on Twitter.
    Author:

    James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets wished his mother a happy birthday on Twitter.

    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a good night on Friday. The team advanced to 9-4 with their 120-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    Not to mention Harden also exploded for 39 points, five rebounds and 12 assists in the game. 

    The Nets are red-hot right now and have won eight out of their last ten games. 

    After the game, the 2018 MVP wished his mother a happy birthday. 

    He tweeted out several photos which can be seen in the post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The All-Star guard is in his second season (first full season) with the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade (also including the Indiana Pacers) during last year's regular season. 

    He was reunited with his former teammate in Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photos James Harden Tweeted

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Magic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Friday

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042437_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Pelicans

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_15862230_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jaylen Brown Tweeted After The Celtics Beat The Bucks

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135319_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
    News

    Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Just Became The Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

    17 hours ago