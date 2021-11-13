Check Out The Video That Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets in Texas 104-92 on Friday evening.

The win advanced the Trail Blazers to 6-7 on the season, while the Rockets fell to 1-11.

On Saturday, the All-Star point guard posted a video to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.

Lillard had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the win over the Rockets.

On the season he is averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

However, he has struggled to shoot the basketball at the percentage that he is accustom too.

Right now, he's shooting 38% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range.

Last season he shot 45.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

He's obviously a much better shooter than he's been to start the 2021-22 season, and there is probably nothing to be worried about for the long-term.

