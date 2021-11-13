Check Out The Video That Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram

Check Out The Video That Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Posted To Instagram
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets in Texas 104-92 on Friday evening.
The win advanced the Trail Blazers to 6-7 on the season, while the Rockets fell to 1-11.
On Saturday, the All-Star point guard posted a video to Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below from his account.
Lillard had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the win over the Rockets.
On the season he is averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
However, he has struggled to shoot the basketball at the percentage that he is accustom too.
Right now, he's shooting 38% from the field and 26.8% from the three-point range.
Last season he shot 45.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
He's obviously a much better shooter than he's been to start the 2021-22 season, and there is probably nothing to be worried about for the long-term.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
- NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.