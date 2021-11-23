Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA so far this season with a 15-2 record.

On Saturday, Curry sent out a tweet, and the tweet has been going viral on Twitter.

The post can be seen embedded below from Curry's Twitter account.

Curry and the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday 119-104 in San Francisco at Chase Center where they are 9-1 in ten games there this season.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and dealing with several injuries, the Warriors appear to have asserted themselves as back to being a legitimate contender this season.

They had made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row prior to the last two seasons.

As for the Raptors, they are 8-10 on the season, and missed the postseason last year.

